Southlake restaurants you'll love

Southlake restaurants
Toast
  • Southlake

Southlake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Southlake restaurants

Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

 

Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar$10.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made Caesar dressing and topped with parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Dressing is served on the side on all to go orders.
Meatball App$11.00
Three large homemade meatballs topped with homemade marinara.
Small Spinach Salad$6.00
Spinach tossed in a house made Gorgonzola Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with candied walnuts, julienned pears, and Gorgonzola crumbles.
Dressing is served on the side for al to go orders.
This item is gluten free.
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
Fresh Fit Foods

 

Fresh Fit Foods

2750 East Southlake Blvd, Southlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiesta Omelette$6.00
Cobb Salad$7.50
Burgers$8.00
Fresh Fit Foods
Jane

 

Jane

1151 E Southlake Blvd Suite 390, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jane
Kincaid's image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kincaid's

100 N Kimball Ave, Southlake

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kincaid's
Cowtown Brewing Southlake

 

Cowtown Brewing Southlake

1512 East Southlake Blvd, suite 10, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cowtown Brewing Southlake
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Pure Cafe Southlake

1244 PROSPECT ST, SOUTHLAKE

Avg 4.7 (854 reviews)
Takeout
More about Pure Cafe Southlake
Duff's Famous Wings

 

Duff's Famous Wings

2787 E. Southlake, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Duff's Famous Wings
Manny's Tex-Mex

 

Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex

151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex
Restaurant banner

 

Shuck Me Seafood - Southlake

585 Randol Mill Ave, South Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shuck Me Seafood - Southlake
Taverna Rossa SL

 

Taverna Rossa SL

1151 E. Southlake Blvd. STE 300, SOUTHLAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taverna Rossa SL
Restaurant banner

 

KIRBY’S STEAKHOUSE – SOUTHLAKE

3305 E. Hwy.114, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIRBY'S STEAKHOUSE – SOUTHLAKE
Restaurant banner

 

Mango's Breakfast Brunch - Southlake

2750 East Southlake Boulevard, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango's Breakfast Brunch - Southlake
