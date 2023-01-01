Blackened chicken sandwiches in Southlake
Southlake restaurants that serve blackened chicken sandwiches
Duff's Famous Wings - Southlake
2787 E. Southlake, Southlake
|BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Juicy blackened chicken breast served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
228 State St, Southlake
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Blackened chicken breast topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and creole mustard. Served with crispy fries.