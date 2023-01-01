Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackened chicken sandwiches in Southlake

Go
Southlake restaurants
Toast

Southlake restaurants that serve blackened chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Duff's Famous Wings - Southlake

2787 E. Southlake, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Juicy blackened chicken breast served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
More about Duff's Famous Wings - Southlake
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St

228 State St, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Blackened chicken breast topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and creole mustard. Served with crispy fries.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St

Browse other tasty dishes in Southlake

Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad

Pudding

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Calamari

Sliders

Map

More near Southlake to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (600 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (803 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston