Bread pudding in Southlake

Taverna Rossa - Southlake
1151 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 300, Southlake
|Bread Pudding
|$9.00
homemade sourdough bread pudding with Henry's cinnamon ice cream and caramel syrup
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
228 State St, Southlake
|Deep Fried Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
|Homemade Bread Pudding
|$6.50
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.