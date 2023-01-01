Enchiladas in Southlake
Southlake restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
228 State St, Southlake
|Southwest Seafood Enchiladas
|$15.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
More about Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Southlake
Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Southlake
151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100, Southlake
|SHRIMP ENCHILADAS
|$16.00
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
|SINGLE ENCHILADA
|$4.50
|ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
|$13.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce