Enchiladas in Southlake

Southlake restaurants
Southlake restaurants that serve enchiladas

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St

228 State St, Southlake

Southwest Seafood Enchiladas$15.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Southlake

151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100, Southlake

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS$16.00
Shrimp enchiladas topped with choice of sauce served with green rice
SINGLE ENCHILADA$4.50
ENCHILADAS POBLANAS$13.00
Two chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy poblano sauce
