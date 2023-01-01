Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Southlake

Go
Southlake restaurants
Toast

Southlake restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Duff's Famous Wings - Southlake

2787 E. Southlake, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SMALL GREEK SALAD$6.59
Crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives. The Greek dressing pairs perfect with this salad.
More about Duff's Famous Wings - Southlake
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar image

 

Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese.
Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders.
This item is gluten free.
Small Greek Salad$6.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese.
Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders.
This item is gluten free.
More about Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Southlake

Grilled Chicken

Bread Pudding

Pies

Cake

Mozzarella Sticks

Fried Pickles

Calamari

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Southlake to explore

Grapevine

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (399 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston