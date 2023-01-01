Greek salad in Southlake
Southlake restaurants that serve greek salad
Duff's Famous Wings - Southlake
2787 E. Southlake, Southlake
|SMALL GREEK SALAD
|$6.59
Crispy iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onions, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives. The Greek dressing pairs perfect with this salad.
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake
|Large Greek Salad
|$12.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese.
Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders.
This item is gluten free.
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.00
Romaine hearts tossed in a house made lemon herb dressing and topped with black and green olives, red and green roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and feta cheese.
Dressing is served on the side for all to go orders.
This item is gluten free.