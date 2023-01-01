Grilled chicken in Southlake
Southlake restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Duff's Famous Wings - Southlake
2787 E. Southlake, Southlake
|GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.00
Grilled chicken tossed in your favorite Duff's sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla with, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cheddar cheese.
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
228 State St, Southlake
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed broccoli, tomatoes, and penne pasta tossed in our garlic alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.