Pudding in Southlake

Southlake restaurants
Southlake restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

Taverna Rossa - Southlake

1151 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 300, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.00
homemade sourdough bread pudding with Henry's cinnamon ice cream and caramel syrup
More about Taverna Rossa - Southlake
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St

228 State St, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deep Fried Bread Pudding$7.00
Homemade bread pudding, cut into bite size pieces and fried. Topped with cinnamon sugar, fresh whipped cream, and caramel sauce.
Homemade Bread Pudding$6.50
Homemade bread pudding topped with our sweet bourbon butter sauce.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St

Map

