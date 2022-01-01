Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Southlake

Southlake restaurants
Southlake restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake

228 State St, Southlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Market Salmon$18.00
Your fish, served grilled or blackened on a bed of orzo pasta and your choice of two sides.
North Atlantic Salmon$11.00
A lunch portion of our Atlantic salmon, served grilled or blackened on herbed orzo pasta with a side of sauteed broccoli
Crab Stuffed Salmon$21.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon filled with our homemade stuffing of crab, artichoke hearts, fresh spinach, and feta cheese. Served with sautéed asparagus and herbed orzo pasta with basil lemon butter.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar image

 

Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Piccata$20.00
Salmon Filet lightly floured and sautéed in lemon butter with capers. Served with your choice of sautéed spinach or pasta with your choice of sauce.
More about Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar

