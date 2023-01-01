Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Southlake

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St

228 State St, Southlake

Atlantic Salmon Tacos$18.50
Four tacos filled with blackened Atlantic salmon, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, feta cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice.
Santa Fe Tacos$10.50
A Rockfish classic! Choice of crispy fried wild Alaska Pollock or shrimp, wrapped in large flour tortillas with our signature ancho chile aioli, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice.
Santa Fe Tacos$14.95
A Rockfish classic! Choice of crispy fried wild Alaska POLLOCK or shrimp, wrapped in large flour tortillas with our signature ancho chile aioli, shredded cabbage, cheddar-jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice.
Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Southlake

151 N. Nolen Dr. Suite 100, Southlake

BRISKET TACOS$15.00
Brisket tacos served with rice, beans, & sliced avocado salad
SH TACOS$8.00
SINGLE TACO$4.50
