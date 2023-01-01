Tacos in Southlake
Southlake restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Southlake - 228 State St
228 State St, Southlake
|Atlantic Salmon Tacos
|$18.50
Four tacos filled with blackened Atlantic salmon, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, feta cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of cilantro lime rice.
|Santa Fe Tacos
|$10.50
A Rockfish classic! Choice of crispy fried wild Alaska Pollock or shrimp, wrapped in large flour tortillas with our signature ancho chile aioli, shredded cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with cilantro lime rice.
