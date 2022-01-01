Go
Southland Whiskey Kitchen

Southern Inspired Northwest Fare

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (902 reviews)

Popular Items

Coleslaw 16oz$9.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Breaded deep-fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, house-smoked bacon, jalapeno mayo
1lb Pulled Pork$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$15.00
choose fried chicken or pulled chicken (gf), chopped
romaine, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, house smoked
bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles
CORNBREAD$4.00
Lamb BURGER$16.00
spice + herb seasoned venison burger, grilled to
medium with lettuce, pickles, tomato + arugula.
served with truffle fries
Sausage Link$4.00
SEASONAL VEG$5.00
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Carolina pulled pork Sandwich. topped with slaw and choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
