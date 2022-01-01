Go
Seafood
American

Southpark Seafood

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

3580 Reviews

$$

901 SW. Salmon St.

Portland, OR 97205

Pickup

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$11.00
gochujang, cilantro and peanuts
Large Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine, torn croutons, radish, parmigiano-reggiano, anchovy vinaigrette
Dungeness Crab Roll$21.00
lobster aioli,* celery, lemon, buttered bun
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, radish, torn croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano and anchovy vinaigrette*
Clam Chowder$9.00
braised bacon and gnocchi
Laney Black Label Burger$19.00
sesame seed bun, smoked cheddar, horseradish aioli, tomato jam, and lettuce; served with fries.
Malaysian Spicy Shrimp + Grits$16.00
tomato chili curry, cilantro
King Salmon$33.00
farro, carrots, Castelvetrano olives, orange, pistachio dukkah
Fish + Chips$21.00
cider battered Pacific cod, tartar sauce, lemon, cabbage slaw, fries
Ahi Tuna Poke Salad$22.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, radish, white soy, hazelnut, sesame
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland OR 97205

Directions

