Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza

From the team at Lark, featuring delicous wood fired pizza, fabulous salads and sides, and sweets like zeppole doughnuts and JM's chocolate chip cookies.

926 12th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whole Contender$21.00
Fennel sausage, basil green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin za' atar (spice mix), caramelized onions, basil and mint
Roasted Cauliflower$11.00
Roasted cauliflower, with lemon, Greek yogurt, pistachios, golden raisins, and za'atar spice blend.
Chopped Salad$11.00
Salami, feta, olives, tomatoes, green chickpeas and cucumbers, tossed with romaine greens and sherry vinaigrette.
Arugula, Apple, Blue Cheese Salad$10.00
Arugula, apple, oregonzola blue cheese, toasted pépites, with our sherry vinaigrette
*occasionally we substitute toasted nuts on this salad.
Whole Featherweight$19.00
Smoked mozzarella, roasted garlic, Grana parmesan, white sauce, basil.
Whole Uppercut$20.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Garlic Butter Bread Sticks$10.00
Bread sticks made to order with butter, oregano, and parmesan, with a side of our Bianco tomato sauce.
Whole Title Fight$22.00
wild mushrooms, lardo, roasted garlic, thyme, arugula, a light blend of provolone and mozzarella, and tomato sauce
Romaine Heart Salad$9.00
Romaine greens with our creamy lemon garlic dressing, Grana parmesan, and house made croutons.
JM’s salted chocolate chip cookie$3.00
JM's recipe bakes to a crispy edge with a chewy center, and features Theo chocolate
Location

926 12th Ave

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

