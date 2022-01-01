Go
Toast

Southport Grocery & Cafe

modern simple and fun food experiences serving made from scratch breakfast and lunch all day long! feast and then browse our boutique grocery featuring our award winning preserves, pickles and then some, and other artisanal food stuffs

3552 N Southport Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2278 reviews)

Popular Items

SEASONAL CHOP SALAD TOGO$8.95
romaine, poached chicken, tomato, bacon, radish, cucumber, roasted root veges, feta & parmesan crisps with our buttermilk herb dressing GF
VANILLA CUPCAKE$3.75
our customer's favorite - vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream!
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$14.00
house made ginger-sage sausage, local butterkase, mustard maple drizzle, arugula & an over easy egg on our english muffin with a side of fresh fruit or our red potato mash
OUR CLUB$14.00
house roasted turkey, bacon, romaine, tomato, pickled red onion & lemon thyme aioli on grilled house baked dutch
crunch bread with fresh fruit or our house made red potato mash
SOLO BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$6.00
a single pancake of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
CHORIZO & EGGS$14.50
tortilla chips layered with house chorizo, scrambled
eggs, salsa verde, cilantro, red onion, queso fresco & scallion sour cream GF
CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE$3.75
dark chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream
HASH$13.00
roasted local potato, red onion, mushroom, peppers & cheddar cheese, topped with two over easy eggs & scallion sour cream GF
SOUTHERN OMELET$15.00
house breakfast sausage, pimento cheese & red onion with side of red potato mash, plus our buttermilk biscuit
& seasonal preserves
BREAD PUDDING PANCAKES$14.00
pancakes of super gooey bread pudding with vanilla anglaise & cinnamon butter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3552 N Southport Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncommon Ground-Lakeview

No reviews yet

LUNCH AND DINNER EVERY DAY. BRUNCH ON SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS. OUR MENU’S FEATURE CONTEMPORARY COMFORT CUISINE WITH AN EMPHASIS ON SEASONAL, REGIONAL AND ORGANIC INGREDIENTS.
1ST CERTIFIED ORGANIC BREWERY
IN ILLINOIS! INDEPENDENTLY OWNED AND OPERATED BY UNCOMMON GROUND. LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR BREWING PROCESS AND WHY WE BREW ORGANIC!

Trace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Spark Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roost Chicken & Biscuits - Wrigleyville

No reviews yet

Best Damn Chicken in the State!
- Your Mom

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston