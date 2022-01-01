Mackenzie's Pub & Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
27 Reviews
$$
5750 South Lemay
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
5750 South Lemay, Fort Collins CO 80525
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Whetstone Climbing
Come hang with us!!
Otto Pint
Come in and enjoy!
Cozzola's Pizza
Enjoy Life, Eat Good PIzza!
Gib's NY Bagels
Locally owned and operated business since 1994! Come visit one of our four locations for good company, great coffee and authentic New York style bagels.