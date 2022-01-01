Go
Southshore Grindz

We offer a wide menu of local plate lunches, noodles and sandwiches. Somethssing for everyone!

Popular Items

Southshore Panini$17.00
House Foccacia, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado & Creamy Pesto
Braddah Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun, Bacon, Carmalized onions, Cheddar & Pickles
Fish & Chips$18.00
Two tempura battered fresh caught Mahi fillets, fries and house made tartar sauce.
Fish Tacos$14.00
Tortillas, Catch & Pineapple Salsa
Mochiko Chicken$17.00
Thighs, Mochiko Flour, Scallions, Rice & Mac Salad
Thai Peanut Noodles$17.00
Chow Fun Noodles, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Bean Sprouts and Cabbage with a Rich Peanut Sauce.
Teriyaki Beef$18.00
Thin Sliced Beef, Teriyaki sauce, Scallions, Rice, Mac Salad
Musubi$8.00
Spam, Teriyaki, Rice, Furikake & Nori
Sumo Plate$24.00
Choose 2- Shoyu Chicken, Mochiko Chicken, Chicken Katsu, Roast Pork and Teriyaki Beef
Served with 2 scoops rice and mac salad
Chicken Katsu$17.00
Panko breaded fried thighs, rice and mac salad.
Location

2439 S. Kihei Rd. Suite 107

Maui HI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

