Southside Bar and Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

28 Reviews

$$

146 S Main St

Milford, MA 01757

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner$15.95
LG Cheese$13.99
Stevie Burger$13.95
Basket of Fries$4.95
Chicken Soup$3.95
LG Margherita Pizza$16.99
Classic Burger$11.95
Cheesy Breadsticks$10.95
Steak Tip Bomb$15.49
Boneless Chicken Tenders$11.95
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

146 S Main St, Milford MA 01757

