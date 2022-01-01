Go
Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

2770 Old Sonoma Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)

Side Beans$3.00
Side Chips$3.50
Side Gravy$4.00
Side Fruit$5.00
S Bar$4.50
pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, pint nuts, almonds, quinoa, coconut, dark chocolate
Side of Avocado$3.75
Side Pork$7.00
Side Toast$2.00
Blueberry Scone$3.50
Iced Horchata Latte$7.25
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2770 Old Sonoma Rd

Napa CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
