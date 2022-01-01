Southside
Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.
2770 Old Sonoma Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2770 Old Sonoma Rd
Napa CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Asian Fusion Cuisine
Chinese Restaurant
El Porteno
Come in and enjoy!
Petit Soleil
Come in and enjoy!
Tarla Mediterranean Grill
GIFT CARD LOOKUP/CHECK YOUR GIFT CARD BALANCE:
https://www.toasttab.com/tarla-mediterranean-grill/findcard
Today, people want to both relish their meal and know where the ingredients are coming from. At Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare whenever possible.
Tarla, meaning "field" in Turkish, implies the fertile expanse of earth that can provide for the people around it. True to our namesake, the Tarla Grill aims to yield nourishing, creative, and culturally exciting eats originating from Turkey and Greece, lands heralded for their cuisine and a culture that takes pride in the relationship between mankind and the land!