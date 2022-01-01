Go
Southside Burger Bar

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1065 South Charles St • $

Avg 4.7 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.75
Fountain Soda
Originial$7.75
Two patties
Jumbo Rings$7.75
Bangin' Chili & Cheese Fries$6.25
Turkey Burger$8.95
A lean white meat turkey patty
Wings$11.95
Celery and Bleu Cheese or Ranch on the side
JR$5.75
A single patty
Naked Fries$3.50
All Beef Dog$4.50
Made with premium cuts of 100% beef
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1065 South Charles St

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
