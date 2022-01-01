Southside Flying Pizza
Austin Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. "It's not too thick, It's not too thin."
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
2702 E. Cesar Chavez • $$
Location
2702 E. Cesar Chavez
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
