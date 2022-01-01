Go
Southside Flying Pizza

Austin Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. "It's not too thick, It's not too thin."

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2702 E. Cesar Chavez • $$

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)

Popular Items

XL 16"$23.00
Create Your Own Extra Large Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Large 14"$20.00
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Sausage and Pepper Roll
2 For Tuesday
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Medium 12"$16.00
Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Gluten Free 12"$15.00
Create Your Own 12" Gluten Free Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Spin-Art Roll
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Spin-Art Dip$8.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip served with garlic toast
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2702 E. Cesar Chavez

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

