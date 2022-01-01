Go
Southside Flying Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2240 Navigation Ste. 800 • $

Avg 4.2 (211 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
6, 8, or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or gorgonzola dressing.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
$10 Medium King Of Pepperoni$10.00
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
$10 Medium Cheese Pizza$10.00
House-made Marinara, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan. No substitutions or additions allowed.
Medium 14"$15.00
Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
2 Large High Flying for $30$30.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $30
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2240 Navigation Ste. 800

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
