Southside Flying Pizza

Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. Austin Style Pizza - "It's not too thick, it's not too thin."

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1224 South Lamar • $$

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)

Popular Items

Large 14"$20.00
Create Your Own 14" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
2 Large High Flying for $30$30.00
Pick Your 2 Favorite High Flying Pizzas for only $30
Medium 12"$16.00
Create Your Own 12" Pizza. Select up to 5 toppings. All Come With Choice of Sauce, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan included.
$12 Large One Topping$12.00
$12 Large One Topping
Pizza Rolls
Our Pizza Rolls are hand-rolled to order, baked to perfection, and topped with garlic-parmesan butter. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
King of Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
The Southsider
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.00
Fresh pizza dough topped with mozzarella, romano, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or marinara.
Wings
6 or 12 wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Ranch Dressing (3.25 oz.)$1.00
Housemade-ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

1224 South Lamar

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
