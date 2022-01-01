Southside Flying Pizza
Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. Austin Style Pizza - "It's not too thick, it's not too thin."
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
1224 South Lamar • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1224 South Lamar
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
N'Esperado
A mixed infusion of TX BBQ & Mexican, with a slight twist of Indian, comfort food, AMAZING drinks (OUR margaritas are made with FRESH LIME Juice) and a laid back atmosphere make for True Austin experience!
Mumtaz Table
Mumtaz Restaurant and Market serves creative International flavors inspired by curries from South Asia. Dine in guests have an option to sit inside or on the patio. By day it's bright and fresh and by night it's sultry and comfy. We also have online ordering from the made to order menu and market items to make your own meals at home.
Bouldin Creek Cafe
Welcome to Bouldin Creek Cafe! We’ve been providing fairly-priced, wholesome vegetarian and vegan food to Austin since 2000. We are your go-to spot if you’re looking for quality food coupled with fresh coffee!
Odd Duck
A place to share food, drink, and hospitality shaped by our craftsman's approach to cooking, the culture of our city, the creativity of our staff, and the products from our amazing farmers.