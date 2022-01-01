Go
Southside Grill

Open Tues-Thurs 4 to 9pm
Friday & Saturday 4 to 9:30pm
Sunday Brunch 10am to 2 pm
Sunday Dinner 5 to 8pm
Closed Monday

SEAFOOD • GRILL

6601 Sugar Valley D • $$

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)

Popular Items

Bread & Oil TOGO$1.00
Iceberg Wedge$8.00
Bacon, chopped egg and grape tomatoes topped with bleu cheese gorgonzola dressing
Beef Bruschetta$9.00
blackened filet morsels on baguette with goat cheese and tomato concasse
Scottish Salmon$26.00
grilled and topped with a white wine lemon butter sauce on mashed potatoes with green beans.
Lobster Ravioli with Shrimp$25.00
With crispy prosciutto and a creamy truffle oil parmesan cheese sauce with spinach.
Brasserie Chicken$19.00
6oz Filet Mignon$28.00
Hereford Beef with smoked gouda mashed potatoes and asparagus
Ashley Farms Pistachio Chicken$19.00
on goat cheese mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts
Meatloaf$18.00
ground filet meatloaf topped with gravy on mashed potatoes and grilled broccolini
Classic Kobe Burger$15.00
american cheese, arugula, tomato, grilled onions and pickle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6601 Sugar Valley D

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

