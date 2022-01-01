Go
Barbeque

Southside Market & BBQ

Open today 12:01 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

10515 N Mopac Expy

Austin, TX 78759

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Half Chicken (ea.)$9.50
All natural chicken breast, wing, leg, and thigh with a smoky flavor, golden color, and visible grill marks from the pit. Weighing about 1 ¼ lbs. per half.
Mac & Cheese$2.75
Made fresh from scratch daily the old fashioned way, using four cheeses and finished with a delicious bread crumb topping.
Beans$2.75
Pinto beans prepared fresh daily with our house seasoning, onions, and smoked pork.
Chopped Brisket Baked Potato$14.00
A Texas-sized baked potato loaded with Chopped Brisket, Longhorn cheddar cheese, butter, sour cream and chives.
Original Beef Sausage
Known as “The Original Elgin Hot Guts”, it’s our signature item! All beef, coarse-ground in a natural pork casing. Since 1882.
Sausage Slammer (ea.)$4.00
Our house-made pork sausage stuffed with a cheddar-filled jalapeño half and then wrapped in bacon. Smoked low and slow.
Cole Slaw$2.75
Classic creamy mayo-based cole slaw made in-house daily to ensure the cabbage stays fresh and crunchy
Potato Salad$2.75
Made from scratch with just the right blend of mustard, mayo, and fresh diced veggies.
2 Meat Plate$16.00
Why compromise? Select your 2 favorite slow-smoked meats and 2 sides. All plates come with pickles, onions, bread, and BBQ sauce on the side.
Brisket
Brisket seasoned with salt & black pepper and smoked for 14+ hours over real Texas post oak wood. Please specify lean, moist or mixed.
All hours

Sunday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

10515 N Mopac Expy, Austin TX 78759

Directions

Southside Market & BBQ

