Southside Pub - 61160 S HIGHWAY 97
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
61160 S HIGHWAY 97, Bend OR 97702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big O Bagels - Bend South - 61419 South Highway 97
No Reviews
61419 South Highway 97 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant
Jia Asian Street Kitchen - 19570 Amber Meadow Drive
No Reviews
19570 Amber Meadow Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant
Lady Bird Cultural Society- Bend
No Reviews
375 Southwest Powerhouse Drive #130 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bend
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurant