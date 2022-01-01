Go
Southside Catering

Exceptional food. Inspired by fire. Our boxed lunches and platters are perfect for parties, meetings and picnic gatherings.
Sandwiches, salads, veggies and our famous fried chicken.

TACOS

135 Gasser Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Grain Mustard Potato Salad$14.00
yukon gold potatoes, whole grain mustard
California Style Banh Mi (boxed lunch)$19.50
grilled lemon coriander chicken, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and herb greens on a fresh roll with a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
Mushroom Torta (boxed lunch)$19.50
roasted portobello mushrooms, avocado, pickled jalapeno, cilantro dressing on a fresh roll with a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
Shaved Brussels Sprout Slaw$55.00
smoked almonds, lemon vinaigrette, pecorino romano
Organic Sonoma Fried Chicken (boxed lunch)$19.50
2 pieces of organic Fulton Valley buttermilk fried chicken served picnic style with a biscuit, a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
Organic Sonoma Fried Chicken Platter$180.00
brined, battered & cooked with fresh lemon and thyme. Small (15 piece) Large (30 piece)
Roast Beef Sandwich (boxed lunch)$19.50
creamy blue cheese spread, romaine, shaved fennel on a fresh roll with a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
Turkey Sandwich (boxed lunch)$19.50
smoked turkey breast, bacon, avocado, jalapeno jelly, meyer lemon aioli, little gem lettuce on a fresh roll with a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
EcoPlate & Rollup$3.00
set of Eco utensils rolled in a linen napkin & EcoPlate (per person)
Smoked Chicken Salad (boxed lunch)$19.50
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

135 Gasser Dr

Napa CA

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
