Southside

Located in Yountville, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters.

6752 Washington • $$

Avg 4.7 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Farro Salad$16.00
baby kale, feta cheese, pickled fennel, preserved lemon vinaigrette, marinated chickpeas, crispy chickpeas, soft boiled egg
Housemade Granola$10.00
organic oats, smoked almonds, dried cherries, coconut, served with yogurt or milk
Biscuits & Gravy$15.50
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, poached eggs, cilantro
Chilaquiles$15.50
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, poached eggs
Latte
Protein Bowl$16.00
charred jalapeño hummus, marinated chickpeas, poached egg, arugula, model bakery wheat toast
NEW! Avocado Toast$9.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
Smoked Chicken Salad$16.00
arugula, fresh herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette.
Vinaigrette served on the side.
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
roasted pork, ham, house pickle, swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sourdough
Barbacoa Bowl$17.50
smoked pork shoulder, black beans, tomatillo salsa, crema, cotija cheese, pickled jalapenos, chips
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6752 Washington

Yountville CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
