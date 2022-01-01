Go
Mansfield Family Restaurant

Mansfield Family Restaurants has been serving up our delicious Homemade Specials and Soups Since 1970.
We believe that our dedicated workers and delicious home cooked meals will have you satisfied and eager to return!

PIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

948 S Main St • $

Avg 4.1 (175 reviews)

Popular Items

(#53) Belgian Waffle
(#21) Sausage Gravy & Biscuits$4.45
Hamburger$3.95
(#27) Louie Omelet$8.65
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions
(#4) 2 Eggs, Side & Bacon$7.95
Hash Browns$2.85
(#22) 2 Pancakes, Two Eggs & Your Choice of Breakfast Bacon, Sausage, or Ham
(#24) Western Omelet$6.95
Ham, Cheese, Tomatoes, Peppers, & Onions
Bacon$2.45
Club Sandwich$5.20
Turkey or Ham with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of Toast
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

948 S Main St

Mansfield OH

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
