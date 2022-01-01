Go
The mission of Mid-Ohio Foodbank is to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time and co-create a sustainable community where everyone thrives.
At South Side Roots we care about engaging and fostering community as much as we do about providing food that is fresh, nutritious and affordable to the neighborhood. Both the cafe and garden level corridor are designed to be warm, welcoming environments where people can eat, hang out, volunteer their time, and be around their neighbors. Make the cafe your new spot for weekday lunch, join us Tuesday evening for our community meal, stop by the market to pick up some groceries, or book us for your next catered event!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

280 Reeb Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Breakfast Burrito$5.00
Black bean corn salsa, sautéed peppers & onions, shredded cheese and scrambled egg
Biscuit & Gravy$3.00
Homemade biscuit smothered in sausage gravy
Salmon BLT$7.00
Grilled, Atlantic salmon with thick-cut bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato and herb aioli
Free Water/No Drink
Wedge Salad$5.00
Crisp iceberg, chopped bacon, diced tomato, sliced egg, fire roasted corn, ranch dressing and bleu cheese crumbles
Loaded Nachos$7.00
Corn tortillas topped with spicy queso cheese, shredded pork, pico de gallo, fire roasted corn & black beans topped with creamy sour cream and sliced, fresh jalapeno’s
Also available with grilled chicken or vegetarian
Smokehouse Club$6.00
Shaved premium smoked turkey and ham with cheddar and swiss cheese, sliced tomato, lettuce and herb aioli on sourdough
Gyro$5.00
Naan bread, lettuce, tomato, ground lamb, feta cheese, banana peppers and creamy gyro sauce.
Also available with chicken or vegetarian
Sante Fe Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, fire roasted corn and black beans, red peppers, avocado and grilled chicken breast tossed with chimichurri ranch
Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.00
Slow braised pulled pork drizzled with honey bbq sauce a side of coleslaw
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

280 Reeb Ave

Columbus OH

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
