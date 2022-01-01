Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Southtown 101
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM
96 Reviews
$
101 Pereida St.
San Antonio, TX 78210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Location
101 Pereida St., San Antonio TX 78210
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Burgerteca
A dining experience built around America’s most widely consumed food item…the Hamburger. Burgerteca transforms this piece of Americana and showcase Mexico’s interior in a creative and fun environment. Our burgers capture interior Mexico by use of indigenous ingredients, distinct styles and regional iconic and celebratory dishes.
La Gloria Margarita Truck #1
Come in and enjoy!
Little Em's Oyster Bar
Keep on Shuckin'
Bar Loretta
King William restaurant featuring New Texas Cuisine and tasty cocktails, served in an inviting and fun atmosphere