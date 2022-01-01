Go
Toast

Southtown Pizzeria

Welcome to Southtown Pizzeria! Enjoy fresh, authentic Italian dishes in a rustic & romantic atmosphere!

728 S Presa St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spaghetti Bolognese$17.50
Classic Italian meat sauce served over a hearty portion of pasta
Side of Whipped Garlic Butter$1.00
Large Mixed Greens$11.00
10" Create Your Own$9.50
Large Caesar Salad$13.00
16"Create a Pizza$12.50
16"Four Cheese$20.50
Bread Basket$2.95
Gnocchi Del Chef$12.00
Handmade potato dumplings with roasted portobello mushrooms, red chile, arugula, chicken broth & parmesan cheese
14"Create a Pizza$11.50
See full menu

Location

728 S Presa St

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Good Kind

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burgerteca

No reviews yet

A dining experience built around America’s most widely consumed food item…the Hamburger. Burgerteca transforms this piece of Americana and showcase Mexico’s interior in a creative and fun environment. Our burgers capture interior Mexico by use of indigenous ingredients, distinct styles and regional iconic and celebratory dishes.

Bruno’s Dive

No reviews yet

Dive in and enjoy!

Little Em's Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Keep on Shuckin'

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston