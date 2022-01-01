Southwark
Southwark is a neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar, specializing in seasonal and handmade ingredients.
701 S 4TH STREET
Popular Items
Location
701 S 4TH STREET
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Fitz and Starts
Fitz and Starts is a cafe, bakery, and bar open for daily breakfast and lunch, Thursday through Sunday. Whether you pop in for a morning latte and a croissant, or a bottle of wine and a fresh loaf of bread on the way home, we are happy to be here for you.
BRIDGET FOY'S
OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND OUTDOOR DINING UNDER OUR HEATED COVERED PATIO. WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY 4-9PM
MilkBoy
Come in and enjoy!!
Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
We are a dessert bar and custom cake studio