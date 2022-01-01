Go
Toast

Southwark

Southwark is a neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar, specializing in seasonal and handmade ingredients.

701 S 4TH STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Prime Rib (10oz)$40.00
Served exclusively medium-rare with garlic & rosemary (gluten & dairy free)
Grilled Green Beans$15.00
Grilled green beans dressed with a brown butter & almond vinaigrette (gluten free & vegetarian) *serves 2*
Skewer$7.00
Potato & Celery Root Au Gratin (Individual)$5.00
Creamy and rich potato & celery root baked with a blend of cheese (gluten free & vegetarian - contains alium & dairy)
Tuscan Kale (pint)$10.00
Tuscan Kale braised with parmesan and white cannellini beans (gluten free & vegetarian - contains dairy)
Butternut Squash Wellington (Individual)$15.00
Butternut Squash enveloped by puff pastry with mushroom and a sage & walnut pesto (contains gluten, dairy, and aliums)
Twice Baked Potato$5.00
Roasted Potato stuffed with potato purée, topped with cheese and bacon bits
Cheeseburger$15.00
LTO, Mac Sauce
Crudité$7.00
Smoked Ranch - serves two
Wood Grilled Turkey Breast
Loags Corner Farm (Elverson, PA) Turkey
All natural, Cage Free, No Antibiotics.

Location

701 S 4TH STREET

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fitz and Starts

No reviews yet

Fitz and Starts is a cafe, bakery, and bar open for daily breakfast and lunch, Thursday through Sunday. Whether you pop in for a morning latte and a croissant, or a bottle of wine and a fresh loaf of bread on the way home, we are happy to be here for you.

BRIDGET FOY'S

No reviews yet

OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND OUTDOOR DINING UNDER OUR HEATED COVERED PATIO. WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY 4-9PM

MilkBoy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations

No reviews yet

We are a dessert bar and custom cake studio

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston