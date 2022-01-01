Go
Southwest Cafe

Celebrating 33 Years of Tacos and Tequila!

109 Danbury Rd

Popular Items

COMBO 2$19.00
NACHOS GRANDE$18.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, three cheeses, pinto beans, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, mild tomato salsa, pickled jalapenos.
CHIMECHANGA$19.00
pulled chicken, beef, pork, vegetable or beyond meat
crispy flour tortilla | cheese | green chile
guacamole | sour cream | pico de gallo
FLAUTAS$19.00
three crispy corn tortilla flutes | chicken & cheese | guacamole | sour cream
GUACAMOLE SHARE$13.00
Our classic guacamole of avocado, lime, and salt, topped with pico de gallo.
SOUTHWEST SALAD$14.00
mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato
queso fresco | lime dressing
ENCHILADAS$19.00
pulled chicken, beef, pork, vegetable or beyond meat
white corn tortillas | cheese | choice of red, green or xmas sauce
CHICKEN FAJITA$24.00
peppers & onions | zucchini | broccolini | jalapeno | guacamole | lime lettuce | pico de gallo | tortillas
BURRITO$19.00
pulled chicken, beef, pork, vegetable or beyond meat
flour tortilla | pinto beans | cheese
red, green or xmas sauce
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$17.00
Location

109 Danbury Rd

Ridgefield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Posa

Early Bird

Family Owned & Operated Since 1991
Breakfast & Lunch, Comfort Food, Salads, Desserts

38 Danbury Rd

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Gofer Ice Cream Ridgefield

