Chocolate cake in Southwest Harbor

Southwest Harbor restaurants
Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Little Notch Bakery and Café

340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake Slice$6.00
More about Little Notch Bakery and Café
Cafe Drydock

357 Main Street, Southwest Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dark Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Cafe Drydock

