Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Southwest Harbor
/
Southwest Harbor
/
Chocolate Cake
Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Little Notch Bakery and Café
340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake Slice
$6.00
More about Little Notch Bakery and Café
Cafe Drydock
357 Main Street, Southwest Harbor
No reviews yet
Dark Chocolate Cake
$9.00
More about Cafe Drydock
Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest Harbor
Caesar Salad
Cake
Cheeseburgers
Greek Salad
Chili
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
Lobsters
More near Southwest Harbor to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston