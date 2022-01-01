Garden salad in Southwest Harbor
Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve garden salad
SEAFOOD
Beal's Lobster Pier
182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor
|Garden Salad
Baby seasonal greens and veggies from local farms – chicken add 5.99, haddock add 9.99, crabmeat add 17.99, lobster add 32.99
Little Notch Bakery and Café
340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor
|Garden Salad
|$8.50
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette