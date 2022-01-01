Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Southwest Harbor

Go
Southwest Harbor restaurants
Toast

Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve garden salad

Garden Salad image

SEAFOOD

Beal's Lobster Pier

182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor

Avg 4.6 (2146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad
Baby seasonal greens and veggies from local farms – chicken add 5.99, haddock add 9.99, crabmeat add 17.99, lobster add 32.99
More about Beal's Lobster Pier
Banner pic

 

Little Notch Bakery and Café

340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.50
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, fresh peppers, onions, olives, mushrooms and our housemade balsamic vinaigrette
More about Little Notch Bakery and Café
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ

126 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor

Avg 4.7 (64 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
More about MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest Harbor

Chicken Salad

Paninis

Lobster Rolls

Cake

Crab Rolls

Clams

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Southwest Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (699 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (221 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston