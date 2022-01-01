Lobster rolls in Southwest Harbor
Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve lobster rolls
SEAFOOD
Beal's Lobster Pier
182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor
|Beal's Famous Classic Lobster Roll
|$31.99
Freshly picked lobster meat mixed lightly with mayo and served on crisp lettuce in a grilled roll
|Beal's Famous Garlic Lovahs Lobster Roll
|$31.99
Warmed in Beal’s Garlic Buttah™
|Beal's Famous Traditional Lobster Roll
|$31.99
Freshly picked lobster meat warmed in Beal’s Buttah™ and served with crisp lettuce on a grilled roll.