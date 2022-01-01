Lobster rolls in Southwest Harbor

Southwest Harbor restaurants
Toast

Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Beal's Famous Classic Lobster Roll image

SEAFOOD

Beal's Lobster Pier

182 Clark Point Road, Southwest Harbor

Avg 4.6 (2146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beal's Famous Classic Lobster Roll$31.99
Freshly picked lobster meat mixed lightly with mayo and served on crisp lettuce in a grilled roll
Beal's Famous Garlic Lovahs Lobster Roll$31.99
Warmed in Beal’s Garlic Buttah™
Beal's Famous Traditional Lobster Roll$31.99
Freshly picked lobster meat warmed in Beal’s Buttah™ and served with crisp lettuce on a grilled roll.
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

MDI Lobster Pound and BBQ

126 Clark Point Rd, Southwest Harbor

Avg 4.7 (64 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$32.95
