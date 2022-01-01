Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Southwest Harbor
/
Southwest Harbor
/
Pretzels
Southwest Harbor restaurants that serve pretzels
Little Notch Bakery and Café
340 Main Street, Southwest Harbor
No reviews yet
Savor Street Grain-Free Pretzels
$4.50
More about Little Notch Bakery and Café
Sip's 2.0
19 Clark Point Rd Unit 4, Southwest Harbor
No reviews yet
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
$3.95
More about Sip's 2.0
