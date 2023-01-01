Cake in Southwick
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick
|Summer Camp Donuts (plant based / dairy free)
|$5.00
Chocolate donut, graham cracker frosting, charred mallows, chocolate chips, & broken graham crackers
|Birthday Cake Cookie
|$6.00
Funfetti cookie stuffed with birthday cake cream cheese.
|Coffee Cake Donut
|$5.00
Cinnamon Swirl Donut, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Streusel Crunch (gluten free, plant-based, dairy free.)