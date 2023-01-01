Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Southwick

Go
Southwick restaurants
Toast

Southwick restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Summer Camp Donuts (plant based / dairy free)$5.00
Chocolate donut, graham cracker frosting, charred mallows, chocolate chips, & broken graham crackers
Birthday Cake Cookie$6.00
Funfetti cookie stuffed with birthday cake cream cheese.
Coffee Cake Donut$5.00
Cinnamon Swirl Donut, Brown Sugar Cinnamon Streusel Crunch (gluten free, plant-based, dairy free.)
More about Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
Item pic

 

Crepes Tea House - Southwick

157 Feeding Hills Rd, Southwick

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Walnut Chocolate Cake$7.95
More about Crepes Tea House - Southwick

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwick

Chai Lattes

Chai Tea

Cookies

Map

More near Southwick to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

West Springfield

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (661 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston