Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Southwick

Go
Southwick restaurants
Toast

Southwick restaurants that serve chai lattes

Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli

326 College Highway, Southwick

Avg 3.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
More about Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
Consumer pic

 

Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwick

Waffles

Reuben

Burritos

Muffins

Cheesecake

Map

More near Southwick to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

West Springfield

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Simsbury

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Granby

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston