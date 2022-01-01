Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Southwick
/
Southwick
/
Chai Lattes
Southwick restaurants that serve chai lattes
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
326 College Highway, Southwick
Avg 3.9
(17 reviews)
Chai Tea Latte
$0.00
More about Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$4.50
More about Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Southwick
Waffles
Reuben
Burritos
Muffins
Cheesecake
More near Southwick to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
West Springfield
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Simsbury
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Granby
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Holyoke
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Enfield
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Suffield
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Longmeadow
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston