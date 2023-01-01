Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai tea in
Southwick
/
Southwick
/
Chai Tea
Southwick restaurants that serve chai tea
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
326 College Highway, Southwick
Avg 3.9
(17 reviews)
Chai Tea Latte
$0.00
More about Fresh Fields Cafe & Deli
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick
No reviews yet
Chai Tea
$2.85
More about Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
