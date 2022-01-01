Hot chocolate in Southwick
Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick
|Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate
|$7.50
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Organic Peppermint Syrup, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.
|Frozen Hot Chocolate & Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl
|$10.50
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Banana, Real Cacao, Peanut Butter, topped with Strawberries, Banana, Gluten Free Granola, Crushed Peppermint Candies, and Mini Marshmallows.
|Frozen Hot Chocolate
|$6.95
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.