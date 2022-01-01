Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Southwick

Southwick restaurants
Southwick restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Sunflower Smoothie Cafe

208 College Highway, Suite C, Southwick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peppermint Frozen Hot Chocolate$7.50
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Organic Peppermint Syrup, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.
Frozen Hot Chocolate & Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl$10.50
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Banana, Real Cacao, Peanut Butter, topped with Strawberries, Banana, Gluten Free Granola, Crushed Peppermint Candies, and Mini Marshmallows.
Frozen Hot Chocolate$6.95
Ghirardelli Frozen Hot Chocolate, Milk of choice, Ice, topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and crushed peppermint candy.
More about Sunflower Smoothie Cafe
Main pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Launch

81 Point Grove Road, Southwick

Avg 4.9 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Hot Chocolate$6.50
More about The Launch

