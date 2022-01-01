Go
Souvlaki Fast

Greek. Grilled. Perfection.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Pita$7.49
Chicken Fingers$7.99
Breaded chicken breast tenders served with fries
50/50 Gyro Platter$10.49
Half beef/lamb gyro, and half chicken gyro
Super Gyro Chicken Special$5.55
Chicken gyro pita wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek Dressing.
Greek Salad$8.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, kalamata olives, onions and feta cheese, topped with traditional Greek dressing
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.99
Beef Souvlaki Platter$10.49
Grilled marinated beef
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita$7.49
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$7.49
Marinated chicken breast
Location

617 Main street

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
