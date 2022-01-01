Go
Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd

1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01

Popular Items

Falafel Pita Combo$10.99
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Sweetened Iced Tea$2.49
Greek Fries Side$4.00
Spicy French Fries$4.00
Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special Combo$9.55
Combo includes choice of side and fountain drink
Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special$6.55
Beef and lamb gyro pita wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek dressing.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$11.74
Tender chunks of all-white meat marinated with Greek herbs and spices on a skewer
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita$7.99
Beef and lamb gyro meat seasoned with zesty Greek spices
Salmon Pita$9.99
Fresh salmon filets marinated and grilled to perfection
French Fries Side$3.00
Location

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
