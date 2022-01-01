Souvlaki Fast - PBL Blvd
Come in and Enjoy
1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01
Popular Items
Location
1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd F01
West Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crab Tale West Palm Beach
Our mission is to bring the delicious taste of the backyard seafood fest to the Woodbridge area. We believe tasty seafood alone won’t provide the best experience but combined with great customer service will yield the ultimate experience.
Yum Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
TIFFIN BOX
Come in and enjoy!
La Fonda Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!