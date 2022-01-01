Go
Toast

Sovereign Tap

Be excellent to each other.

24216 Lockport St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wiccan Tenders$8.00
Fried chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, sage ranch, green beans
Wiccan Chicken$22.00
Breaded chicken breast, dijon-sage cream, mashed potatoes, green beans
House Caesar$13.00
Wedged Butter Lettuce, House Caesar Dressing, Pickled Fresnos, Red Onion, Brioche Croutons, Herbs
Spring House Burger$16.00
8oz. char-grilled patty, pepperjack, bacon, pickled red onion, fried egg, herbed garlic aioli, sesame seed bun
The Bird & The Bee (Wings)$7.00
Fried chicken wings, Blis hot sauce, HPM honey, celery-bleu cheese slaw, house spice blend
Orchard Salad$12.00
Field greens, red grapes, green apple, goat cheese, dried cranberry, smoked walnut, cider vinaigrette
Brussel Sprouts$14.00
Fried Brussels sprouts, sweet Thai chili glaze
Death Clucker$14.00
Fried buttermilk chicken breast, honey sweet chili sauce, house pickles, sesame seed bun
Risotto$12.00
Pork belly, grilled onions, parmesan cheese, pickled fresno peppers
Achilles Vs. Hipster$13.00
Grilled marinated portabello mushrooms, tzatziki, feta, onion, tomato, grilled naan
See full menu

Location

24216 Lockport St

Plainfield IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tap House Grill - Plainfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sanctuary Events

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NWB Next Whiskey Bar

No reviews yet

NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm.
​At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean.
The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.

Tap House Grill - Plainfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston