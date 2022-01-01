Go
SOW Plated

Food celebrated in the most natural state possible- pure and delicious and, just as nature intended.
Sustainable. Organic. Wellness.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1625 W. Lane Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger$18.00
100% local Wagyu beef, smoked gouda, dijon microgreens, tomato, red onion, vegan aioli, garlic umami sauce
Pad Thai Bowl$15.00
Rice noodles, bok choy, red pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy coconut curry, cashews (V) (GF)
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$17.00
Grilled blackened salmon, pickled red onions, lettuce, vegan sriracha aioli, tomato mango chutney
$$SD Organic Chicken Breast $$$7.00
Harvest Salad$14.00
Assorted greens, roasted sweet potatoes, pecans, figs, goat cheese, roasted mulberries, golden raisins, watermelon radish, hemp seeds, avocado, lemon vinaigrette (VEG) (GF)
Mediterranean Bowl$12.00
Brown rice & quinoa, roasted squash, roasted red peppers, dates, olives, cilantro pumpkin seed pesto, cashews (V) (GF)
$$SD Faroe Island Salmon $$$10.00
Southwestern Bowl$14.00
Brown rice & quinoa, black beans, garbanzo beans, sweet potatoes, corn, pickled red onion, cherry tomatoes, guacamole, avocado poblano crema (VEG) (GF)
Teriyaki Bowl$13.00
Brown rice & quinoa, red bell peppers, onion, carrots, mushrooms, teriyaki sauce, avocado, cashews, sesame seeds (V) (GF)
Maple Sweet Chili Cauliflower$14.00
Roasted rainbow cauliflower and sweet potatoes, bourbon maple chili syrup, cashews (V) (GF)
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1625 W. Lane Ave

Upper Arlington OH

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

