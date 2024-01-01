Go
A map showing the location of SP - Clinton - 16200 19 Mile Rd Clinton Twp, MI 48038View gallery

SP - Clinton - 16200 19 Mile Rd Clinton Twp, MI 48038

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

16200 19 Mile Rd Clinton Twp, MI 48038

Clinton Township, MI 48038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

16200 19 Mile Rd Clinton Twp, MI 48038, Clinton Township MI 48038

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Naked Burger - Clinton Township - 43203 Garfield Rd
orange starNo Reviews
43203 Garfield Rd Clinton Township, MI 48038
View restaurantnext
Aurelio’s Italian Grill - 43080 Garfield Road
orange starNo Reviews
43080 Garfield Road Clinton Township, MI 48038
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Clinton Township
orange starNo Reviews
41031 Garfield Rd. Clinton Twp, MI 48038
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Restaurants - Sterling Heights
orange starNo Reviews
44955 Hayes Road Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurantnext
Houston TX Hot Chicken - Sterling Heights - 14796 Hall Rd
orange starNo Reviews
14796 Hall Rd Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurantnext
Achatz Pies - Shelby - 45159 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
45159 Market St Shelby Twp, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Clinton Township

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fraser

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Macomb

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.9 (39 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SP - Clinton - 16200 19 Mile Rd Clinton Twp, MI 48038

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston