Spa - Osthoff Resort - Elkhart Lake -
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
101 Osthoff Avenue, Elkhart Lake WI 53020
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Otto's - Elkhart Lake - 101 Osthoff Avenue
No Reviews
101 Osthoff Avenue Elkhart Lake, WI 53020
View restaurant
Tabasco’s Mexican Restaurant - New Holstein - 1706 Wisconsin Avenue
No Reviews
1706 Wisconsin Avenue New Holstein, WI 53061
View restaurant
Isaac's Sports Bar & Grill - 2122 Wisconsin Ave
No Reviews
2122 Wisconsin Ave New Holstein, WI 53061
View restaurant
Dundee Mountain BBQ and Brew House
No Reviews
W459 Clement Circle Campbellsport, WI 53010
View restaurant