Spaced Out Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
351 Whitney Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
351 Whitney Rd
Spartanburg SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cribb's Kitchen on Main
For several generations, the Cribb family has fostered a reputation of festive gatherings and generous hospitality. Delicious food, good wine, rich discussion, and an ever-rotating guest list are the standard of expectation at the Cribb’s dinner table, a standard that we love.
Main Street Pub
A Downtown Spartanburg Restaurant & Pub with 28 beer taps, great selection of craft beers, and the BEST selection of spirits.
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails, and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!
Sidewall Pizza Company
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Spartanburg, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-327-9602 and we'll be happy to assist you.