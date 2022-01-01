Go
Toast

sPACYcLOUd

sPACYcLOUd is Vegan restaurant with a focus on Eastern European street cuisine. sPACYcLOUd offers low ABV, tea infused cocktails, and Eastern Europeans beers.

2309 18th Street Northwest

No reviews yet

Location

2309 18th Street Northwest

Washington dc DC

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Pistolas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roofers Union

No reviews yet

Roofers Union consists of three wonderful floors, each with its own identity.
1st floor: Jug & Table, a cozy wine bar
2nd floor: Roofers Union Dining & Bar, think craft beer hall
3rd floor: Rooftop, covered, beautiful always, heated if needed.

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

It all started with an idea, a conversation and a few handfuls of animal crackers in 1998.
We combine good food, specialty coffee, craft cocktails, and great service to create a community gathering place for all while building meaningful connections one animal cracker at a time.
Thanks for being party of our community!

Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan

No reviews yet

WE DO CATERING TOO
CALL FOR MORE-:202-525-2150
CHEF ZAHIR-410-960-6438

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston