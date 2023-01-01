Spaghetti Western - 50048 29 Palms Highway
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
50048 29 Palms Highway, Morongo Valley CA 92256
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Copper Room - 57360 Aviation Drive
No Reviews
57360 Aviation Drive Yucca Valley, CA 92284
View restaurant
John's Restaurant Palm Springs
No Reviews
900 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurant