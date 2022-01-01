LBV: Italian Kitchen

Oliver's Corner Bistro

A unique downtown experience. We prioritize high quality food and drinks with an emphasis on friendly service. Our food may be simple, but it is fresh and always delciously homemade. A welcoming & lively atmosphere invite guests to dine outdoors, at the bar, or in one of our standard dining rooms. 5 star food & service meets affordable prices at Oliver's Corner Bistro in Downtown Macon. Offering Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner Menus. Open 6 days a week, closed Mondays. Offering catering services for parties of all sizes. Locally owned and operated. A women owned business.

